Community alliance rallies together against Project Marvel ballot measures

SAN ANTONIO – An alliance of community organizations hosted a rally against a ballot measure to build Project Marvel.

COPS/Metro Alliance encouraged its members to vote no on Proposition B, which will be on the ballot of Bexar County residents in November.

The alliance’s mission is to give “ordinary people a powerful voice in the decisions that affect their communities,” according to its website.

“No matter how much our city leaders tried to abandon and take away our birthright, we rise in every moment, and we remain to this very day, the conscience of San Antonio,” said Jimmy Drennan, a COPS/Metro Alliance leader.

The proposition would approve up to $311 million of taxpayer revenue to build the Spurs a new arena in downtown San Antonio.

“I vote against what they want to do with Project Marvel,” said Beatrice Cortez, a COPS member.

The meeting came just 24 hours after the Spurs held an event to get people to vote in favor of Proposition B.

“When we set a trend of using public funds for private use, then we’re setting a terrible trajectory for the City of San Antonio,” Drennan said.

Attendees said that there are many other challenges facing the city that the funds could be spent on.

“We had 13 people who died in floods in San Antonio this year,” Michelle Scherer said. “So, flood mitigation projects which are all over the city. We also have other infrastructure needs such as roads and sidewalks.”

C.O.P.S/Metro Alliance says its main goal is for the city and county to focus on community needs.

“It’s sad enough that if we would have to pay for it, then we have to enter into it, you have to pay to park around it,” said Michael Harris, a COPS member.

Early voting begins in just six weeks with election day on November 4th, so voters still have some time to make a final decision.

