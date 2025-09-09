Robert E. Lee Apartments acquired by San Antonio Housing Trust

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Trust has closed on the Robert E. Lee Apartments downtown.

SAHT’s ownership was announced in a news release on Monday, just more than three months after the trust signed a purchase and sale agreement for the 72-unit building.

In the release, SAHT said the acquisition “marks a major milestone in the Trust’s commitment to preserve and protect housing opportunities in the city’s urban core.”

The nonprofit organization outbid Weston Urban, which had also expressed interest in the apartment complex located at 111 West Travis St.

“Our goal was to protect current residents and secure long-term affordable housing in a prime downtown location. We look forward to ramping up for a 2026 housing tax credit process to fully rehabilitate the property,” Pete Alanis, the executive director of the San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation, said in the release.

SAHT previously said it plans to renovate the building.

The Robert E. Lee building was completed in 1923, according to a property condition assessment, before it was gutted and renovated in 1995.

The nonprofit intends to continue the property’s long-standing mission of providing affordable housing for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to the release.

