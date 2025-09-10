Nationwide recall: Skincare products have potential for ‘life-threatening infections’

The products were sold at a number of Sam's Club stores in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – DermaRite has expanded a nationwide recall for certain products due to a possible microbial contamination that could lead to sepsis in some individuals, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was initially made on July 16, but has since expanded to more states, including Texas.

Recommended Videos

DermaRite lists the following over-the-counter products in their recall:

3-N-1

4-N-1

Clean-N-Free

DermaCerin

DemaDaily

DermaFungal

DermaKleen

DemaKlenz

DermaMed

DermaRain

DermaSarra

DermaSyn

DermaVantage

DermaVera

Gel Rite

Hand E Foam

KleenFoam

Lantiseptic

PeriGiene

PeriGuard

Renew Dimethicone

Renew Periprotect

Renew Skin Repair

Ultrasure

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

According to Walmart’s product recall page, the products were sold at the following Sam’s Club locations in Texas:

1615 Interstate 10 South - Beaumont, TX

4062 LBJ Freeway - Dallas, TX

12000 McCree Road - Dallas, TX

2900 W Wheatland Road - Dallas, TX

3310 North 4th Street - Longview, TX

19091 Interstate 45 South - Shenandoah, TX

3610 Saint Michael Drive - Texarkana, TX

3801 Kell Boulevard - Wichita Falls, TX

The full list of affected locations in other states, such as Oklahoma and Louisiana, can be viewed here.

The initial recall also said that products were sold through DermaRite’s website and on Amazon.

According to the FDA, healthy individuals may only experience local infections, but they can become more severe and even deadly for immunocompromised people.

The FDA said anybody with reactions related to the products should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

For questions about the recall, you can call DermaRite at 888-943-5190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Support can also be reached at dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.

Click here to view DermaRite’s full announcement of the recall.

Read Also: