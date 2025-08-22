Blue Bell recalls ice cream sold in Texas due to packaging error, undeclared allergens

The recalled product was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid.

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell announced a recall on incorrectly packaged ice cream sold in multiple states, including Texas.

The company is recalling its Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallons packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton due to undeclared almond, walnut and pecan, according to a Friday news release.

The recalled product was produced at Blue Bell’s Brenham, Texas, plant and mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid, the release stated.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to the release.

A Blue Bell employee discovered the packaging error on two half gallons while restocking a trailer, the company said in a release.

“No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date. No other incorrect packaging has been discovered or reported to date,” the release stated.

The recalled product has the following code located on top of the half gallon lid: 061027524.

Affected ice cream half gallons were distributed through retail outlets in Texas, along with the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida Panhandle

Northwest Georgia

Southern Indiana

Southern Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Southwest Virginia

The ice cream company said customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, customers can call 979-836-7977 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (Central Standard Time) or email consumerrelations@bluebell.com.

