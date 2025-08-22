Customer learns of 18 health code violations while eating at South Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Insects were spotted in unopened food, and expired meat was found in San Antonio restaurants in July, health records show.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants.

Here is a roundup for this edition:

Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

After learning about the 18 demerits Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant received, a customer told KSAT he and his wife would ask for a refund.

“I’m not going to be eating at somewhere where the food’s not right,” he told KSAT.

During a July 24 inspection, Metro Health gave the restaurant an 80.

The report noted that an employee failed to wash their hands and used the same glove to handle both raw food and ready-to-eat food. In another incident, an inspector observed an employee retrieve food from a spatula by striking the edge of a trash can.

“Do you think that’s okay?” KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra asked.

An employee, who said the manager was unavailable, responded by saying “no.”

“Oh, that’s gross,” said a customer.

Metro Health ordered a reinspection for the restaurant located at 4849 Roosevelt Avenue.

Good Time Charlie’s

More than a dozen violations were found at the restaurant on 2929 Broadway during an inspection on July 10.

The restaurant earned a 74, which records show is one of the lowest scores reported by Metro Health last month.

Pork chops with a June 2025 expiration date were found in the restaurant’s fridge.

“I had no clue,” the manager said.

Dirty knives were being placed back into the knife block before being cleaned, and ants were spotted behind the kitchen.

“What would you tell customers who might hear this and be a little worried to eat here?” Ibarra asked.

“We’ve been in business for an awfully long time,” the manager said. “It’s a very old building, and we have had few complaints, issues, that’s what I can say.”

Metro Health confirmed the restaurant was reinspected this month.

Other scores from the week of June 29 through July 5:

Chipotle - 100

5623 West Farm-to-Market 1604 North

----------------------------------------

Rami’s Pizza - 100

4189 Naco Perrin Blvd

----------------------------------------

Chick-fil-A - 100

10634 Potranco Road

----------------------------------------

Kuma Ice - 100

7915 West Loop 1604 North

----------------------------------------

Whataburger - 100

3551 Culebra Road

----------------------------------------

Popeyes - 99

2225 Southwest Military Drive

----------------------------------------

Capo’s Pizzeria - 98

8846 Huebner Road

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

