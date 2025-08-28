More than 764,000 RYOBI pressure washers recalled due to safety hazard, CPSC says

Approximately 764,000 RYOBI pressure washers have been recalled due to a potential impact hazard.

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment has issued a voluntary recall of its RYOBI electric pressure washers due to the potential for overheating and explosion, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Recommended Videos

So far, the company has received 135 instances of the washers overheating. Out of these cases, 41 have exploded, resulting in 32 injuries to the fingers, hands, face or eyes of users.

These were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, both in stores and online, from July 2017 to June 2024.

If you have one, you should stop using it immediately and visit the company’s website to see if your pressure washer is included in the recall.

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment will send all users a free repair kit with installation instructions. Proof of purchase is not required, the CPSC said.