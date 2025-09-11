Man killed after shooting on Northwest Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed after a fight on the Northwest Side has been identified.

Lawrence Thompson, 64, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The fight happened just after midnight on Friday in the 100 block of East Sunshine Drive, near Babcock Road.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, Thompson and a 47-year-old man were unresponsive in the hallway of a residence.

A witness told police that the two men had been involved in a physical altercation, which ended in the hallway.

The 47-year-old man eventually woke up and was taken to a hospital with “a laceration to his head,” police said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

