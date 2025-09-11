ME’s office identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash on far South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on the far South Side.

Oscar Davila, 30, died from injuries sustained from a vehicle collision, according to the ME’s office.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, in the 200 block of Moursund Boulevard, which is near East Ashley Road.

Davila was speeding just before losing control of his Dodge Durango. The vehicle struck a nearby guardrail and utility pole before it caught fire in a drainage ditch, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

SAPD said Davila was unable to get out of the vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

