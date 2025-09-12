Blue heeler bites Amazon delivery driver in ankle, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An Amazon delivery driver is expected to recover after a dog bite injured him while he worked his Friday morning shift.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a gated residence on West Montgomery near Cinco de Mayo Drive, which is located south of U.S. Highway 90 in far west Bexar County.

When deputies arrived, they said the delivery driver was bitten by a blue heeler. According to the American Kennel Club’s website, a blue heeler is a nickname for an Australian cattle dog.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSAT that the delivery driver suffered two “small puncture wounds” and elected to drive himself to a clinic for further treatment.

Bexar County Animal Control (BCAC) also responded to the scene. The dog is properly vaccinated and is now being quarantined for the next 10 days as a precaution, according to a BCSO preliminary report.

BCAC is also managing the “disposition of the dog involved in the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Friday’s incident in west Bexar County is the fourth dog bite in Bexar County — including the third involving a delivery driver — that KSAT has reported on in the last 13 days.

On Sept. 4, a FedEx delivery driver was bitten by a dog while making a delivery in Von Ormy.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver was treated on scene and did not require transport to a local hospital.

On Sept. 3, an Amazon delivery driver suffered multiple dog bites on their hands and chest while attempting to deliver a package at a Southwest Side home.

Animal Care Services told KSAT that the dog that bit the Amazon delivery driver was a German Shepherd mix.

According to Animal Care Services in San Antonio, a pit bull bit an 18-year-old below the belt on Aug. 30.

In an interview with KSAT, Francisco Santos said a big, black pit bull ran toward him and bit him in his “private part” while at Harlandale Park on the South Side.

