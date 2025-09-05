FedEx driver injured following dog bite in Von Ormy, BCSO says

VON ORMY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a delivery driver was injured after a dog bit him on Thursday night.

BCSO deputies were dispatched to a home just after 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of Tiera, which is located in a neighborhood west of Palo Alto Road in Von Ormy.

Recommended Videos

According to a BCSO spokesperson, deputies found a FedEx driver who said he sustained an injury after he was bitten.

While the driver was injured, the sheriff’s office said he was treated on scene and did not require transport to a local hospital.

Following the bite, the spokesperson also said the dog owner was issued a citation.

It is unclear which dog breed bit the driver.

Thursday’s incident in Von Ormy is the third dog bite in Bexar County that KSAT has reported on in less than seven days.

According to Animal Care Services in San Antonio, a pit bull bit an 18-year-old below the belt on Aug. 30.

In an interview with KSAT, Francisco Santos said a big, black pit bull ran toward him and bit him in his “private part” while at Harlandale Park on the South Side.

On Wednesday, an Amazon delivery driver suffered multiple dog bites on their hands and chest while attempting to deliver a package at a Southwest Side home.

Animal Care Services told KSAT that the dog that bit the Amazon delivery driver was a German Shepherd mix.

More recent dog bites in Bexar County coverage on KSAT: