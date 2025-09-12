Good & Gather recalls more than 57,000 products sold at Target due to undeclared shrimp allergen

Certain products under the "Good & Gather" brand are being recalled for an undeclared shrimp allergen.

SAN ANTONIO – A brand sold at Target is recalling certain products due to an undeclared shellfish allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

One Frozen LLC is recalling approximately 57,240 units of its Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend under the “Good & Gather” brand due to the potential presence of shrimp, which was not listed on the ingredient label.

For those with a shellfish allergy, this could be a life-threatening risk if consumed, the FDA said.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported as of Sept. 10.

The recall was initiated after three owners of the product complained about a possible shrimp presence in the product.

The recalled products were sold to Target stores nationwide in frozen, 12-ounce bags starting on April 17, 2025.

These products have a best-use-by date of August 24, 2026, the FDA said.

If you have the product, do not eat it. The FDA said you can contact Target Guest Relations at 800-440-0680 for a full refund.

You can find the recall information with specific lot codes here.

