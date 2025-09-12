Certain cheese products, with some sold in Texas, recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Certain products are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

SAN ANTONIO – A cheese facility has issued a voluntary recall of certain products due to a potential Listeria contamination in four states, including Texas.

Specific products from Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op were sold to retail stores, dining halls, and through distributors between July 7 and August 14, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated after the company tested and found the presence of Listeria in finished products and on the surfaces of cutting equipment.

There have been no reports of illnesses in connection with these products as of this writing, the FDA said.

The recalled products were produced on May 30 and August 13, and were sold in Texas, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the FDA said.

Customers with the products can return them to the place where they were bought for a refund or dispose of them.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women are also at risk, as the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA said.

Short-term symptoms in healthy individuals include high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.

You can find the specific recalled products here.

