Meta to settle $725 million in privacy class action lawsuit. Here’s what to know

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – If you were a Facebook user at some point in the past 15 years, you may be receiving a payment from the popular social media site.

A settlement has been reached in the class action lawsuit between Facebook — now known as Meta — and the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, according to the parties’ settlement website.

The class action lawsuit covers users between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, the website said.

To be eligible for a cash payment, you needed to submit a claim in August 2023 and have it approved by a Settlement Administrator.

According to the website, the class action lawsuit was filed because several Facebook users filed lawsuits against Meta. They claimed it shared their data with third parties without permission or made this data accessible without proper security.

Meta is establishing a settlement fund of $725 million to pay all valid claims submitted by Settlement Class Members. and to cover attorney expenses, as well as other fees incurred.

The website said cash payment amounts will be determined based on the number of valid claims, the amount of time you were a Facebook user, the Net Settlement Amount and Administrative Costs (court fees, service awards to Settlement Class Representatives, etc.).

The settlement became final as of August 27, 2025, the website said. Payments are expected to be distributed in the next 10 weeks.

You can learn more on the website’s FAQ page.

