Nonprofit builds free Head Start program in South Side childcare desert

The nonprofit Family Service spent the summer building a Head Start program at the Family Service Presa Community Center, which is essentially in a child-care desert.

SAN ANTONIO – Expensive childcare is a sad reality for many families in need, especially on San Antonio’s South Side.

According to the nonprofit Family Service, child abuse happens when children are placed in unsafe environments due to desperate families having to work to put food on the table.

Because of that fact, they spent the summer building a Head Start program at the Family Service Presa Community Center, which is essentially in a child care desert.

They say they found that there are more vulnerable children in this situation, and because of this, these kids suffer as far as kindergarten readiness.

A census conducted by the community center identified 39% to 47% of kindergarteners in the surrounding area as vulnerable in early development.

That is significantly higher compared to San Antonio’s early development data overall, which tracked 29% of vulnerable kindergarteners.

Those are alarming stats. Family Service aims to address these issues within the community.

Currently, they have 23 Head Start locations throughout the San Antonio area, serving over 800 kids.

The one built on Presa Street is one of four stand-alone locations they opened due to the need.

It’ll have two classrooms that can serve 17 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, with two staff members each.

“What is stopping families from moving forward is childcare,” said Sandy Garza, the director of education. “Childcare is important. We are trying to make sure we are providing that service so they can move forward with whatever they want to accomplish in life.”

Not only will this community receive the necessary childcare, but the nonprofit also provides comprehensive wrap-around services, including dental care, healthcare, immunizations and any other support that helps children thrive, with education as the foundation.

If you are in need of these services, visit Family Services’ website.

