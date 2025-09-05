Nonprofit CEO describes stepping in to save vital South Side community center

San Antonio – The Presa Community Center now has a promising future after a nonprofit stepped in to save it from financial ruin.

Mary Garr is the president and CEO of Family Service, the nonprofit that stepped in to save the community center.

Garr said the original history was a big motivation for their organization to step in.

“Fifty years ago, five churches on the South Side got together and realized they needed to help kids in the neighborhood hanging out after school,” Garr said. “They saw seniors struggling to have a place for connection. They came together and created the Presa Community Center.”

In 1996, they moved into the current building, located at 3721 South Presa Street, where they are today, Garr said.

“Sadly, over time, it was getting harder and harder to afford to keep the doors open, and then, like many of us nonprofits, the pandemic was really hard for them,” Garr said. “They had reduced funding to where they went from 32 staff members three years ago, to only four this year when we took over.”

The loss of funding and staff resulted in the loss of programs and services.

“They were able to barely keep the senior program going,” she said. “The youth program was going up until March. But different organizations reached out and told us about their challenges going on and how much their mission actually aligns with what we do as a nonprofit. Then we looked into it and realized there is a major need in this side of town. We came and met with the board and remaining staff.”

Based on a couple of studies they looked into, they realized that the surrounding neighborhood around the Presa Community Center is among the poorest in the city.

In a 2019-2023 Annual Income Study, researchers found that just over 50% of the population there makes less than $50,000 a year. The majority of those make less than $25,000 a year, according to the study.

Given the significant financial burden on families living there, having the center as a safe haven for free, nourishing activities for families, the youth and seniors is critical.

“We knew we couldn’t let this go. We know this is a part of town that traditionally have a lot of low-income families,” Garr said. “They have disinvestment in the area. They have needs here so they can be on their feet and thrive and do well.”

Because the organization is passionate about the life of the community center, they have had to dig into their own funds to keep the doors open, but the future is very bright based on the programs they are bringing back and adding.

“We got the food pantry going still,” she said. “We kept the senior center open with its programs. The youth summer camp is happening again. After-school program for kids will soon start, as well as a new Head Start opening here on the campus. We want to bring back early childhood education and development. We are also doing workforce development training, and next year we will have VITA to help with free income tax preparations.”

Other programs include bringing in financial counselors to help families and they have a clothing closet.

Although they are currently managing, they aim to raise awareness within the community, encouraging more people to come together and support the success of the Family Service Presa Community Center’s future.

“We are seeking grants, but we are also asking for donations to help us build this out,” Garr said. “You can go to presa.org, there is a donate button there, or you can also volunteer your time, or send us items of clothing or (food) for the food pantry. I just want people to know the Presa Community Center is still open and it is for them.”