San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for plans on Sunday, the San Antonio Zoo will provide discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Sept. 14, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Locals Day is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination,” the zoo said in a news release.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Sunday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Day events are:

Sept. 14

Oct. 10

Nov. 28

Dec. 5

