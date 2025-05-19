San Antonio Zoo voted second best zoo in Newsweek contest

The San Antonio Zoo was voted as second overall in the nation by Newsweek.

SAN ANTONIO – The people have spoken, and it’s giving the San Antonio Zoo a lot to celebrate.

According to Newsweek, the zoo is now ranked #2 in the nation, moving up from #3 in the past year.

The zoo said this resulted from public nominations for Newsweek’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

This is not the only award the zoo has received in the past year.

The zoo was also named as having the “Best Zoo Exhibit” and the “Best Zoo Membership” by USA TODAY’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. They were also nominated for Best Zoo in the United States.

The zoo was named Best in Texas five times by three different organizations in the past few years. In the last four years, they were named in the Top 10 Zoos in the nation four times, and two times they were named as second overall.

“We are incredibly honored to be named one of the Top 2 zoos in the country by Newsweek!” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our award-winning initiatives are a direct reflection of the incredible work and commitment of our zoo crew and support of our donors, guests and City of San Antonio. With Congo Falls and The Ralston opening later this year we are confident we will soon land a Best Zoo in the U.S. award for San Antonio!”

You can learn more about the zoo and schedule a visit on their website.