Child critically injured after near-drowning at West Side Airbnb, SAPD says Child may have opened the door while the family was sleeping at the Airbnb, police say Officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Cavern Trail. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent near-drowning at an Airbnb on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Cavern Trail.
Police said the child may have opened the door while the family, who are visiting from out of town, was sleeping at the Airbnb.
The child, believed to be a 2-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
