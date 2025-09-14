Man shot multiple times, woman grazed by bullet in drive-by shooting on West Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Shady Grove.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times and a woman was grazed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning at a West Side residence, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of Shady Grove.

Recommended Videos

Police said an unknown vehicle drove by the residence and fired shots toward the home, striking the man and woman.

An SAPD preliminary report states the man was shot multiple times, and a bullet grazed a woman in the neck.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman was treated for her injuries, police said.

The shooter remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: