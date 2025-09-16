Skip to main content
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit North Star Mall this weekend

You can find the truck outside of North Star Mall on Saturday

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck 2025 tour heads back to San Antonio on Sept. 20, 2025. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is once again rolling into San Antonio.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, the truck will be parked outside North Star Mall, in the parking lot on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCollough Avenue.

This year marks a milestone for the iconic brand, celebrating Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s 10th anniversary.

Fans can expect new treats and limited-edition merchandise, including totes, hoodies, shirts, and a variety of collectibles.

Giant chef cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets will also be available.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts credit and debit cards only. After its stop in San Antonio, the truck will continue its tour to Austin on Sept. 27.

