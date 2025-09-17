Registration opens for The Running Event trade show; event poised to be economic driver for San Antonio

Public gathering at The Running Event expo in Austin in November 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Registration for The Running Event (TRE) is now open. The running and outdoors trade show will take over downtown days before the inaugural San Antonio Marathon.

TRE will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Previously hosted in Austin, the trade show, launched in 2006, is expected to be a critical boon to the city’s economy.

“Bringing The Running Event to a new city marks an exciting milestone for our team and for the running industry,” said TRE Event Director Christina Henderson. “San Antonio offers an incredible, vibrant backdrop for TRE 2025, and we can’t wait for attendees to experience the energy, connection, and inspiration that happens when this community comes together.”

The event is poised to generate an economic impact of more than $5.7 million, with $3.3 million in direct spending and millions in business sales, a TRE news release said.

Over 2,500 attendees are expected to descend on downtown to visit more than 300 running and outdoor brands showcasing new technology, apparel and shoes.

“San Antonio has a vibrant and growing running community that’s full of energy and passion, and we have amazing running paths that rival any major city in the US,” said Garrett Sage, owner of iRun Texas.

TRE projects the three-day event will support more than 1,000 jobs.

Highlights of this year’s TRE include:

An education program, titled “Better Together: Uniting the Running Industry,” will be held for business owners to converge on insights and consumer trends.

TRE’s exhibit hall will feature a mix of market-leading and emerging specialty brands in the running space. Brands such as HOKA, Brooks, On, Lululemon and Satisfy will be in attendance.

Switchback at TRE, an outdoor-focused expansion, will bring together brands and retailers for connection and learning. Brands such as Patagonia, Outdoor Research and Black Diamond Equipment will participate.

Networking opportunities and an industry awards dinner recognizing the 2025 Best Running Stores will also take place.

After the event’s conclusion, the San Antonio Marathon will take place on Dec. 7.

