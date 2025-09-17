Uvalde vs Crystal City junior high football games canceled after online threats, CCISD officials say

Crystal City’s Sterling H. Fly Junior High team was set to play against Morales Junior High in Uvalde on Thursday.

UVALDE, Texas – Two Uvalde junior high football games have been canceled after concerning social media posts, according to Crystal City Independent School District officials.

Crystal City’s Sterling H. Fly Junior High 7th- and 8th-grade teams were set to play against UCISD’s Morales Junior High teams in Uvalde on Thursday.

CCISD announced the cancellation in a statement that said, in part, “The safety and security of all students, staff, and spectators remains our top priority.”

In a social post made on Wednesday, the UCISD warned parents about concerning online content titled “Uvalde Hate Week.”

Uvalde CISD said that social media accounts posted “disturbing content, including faces of UCISD students.”

According to UCISD, the posts were identified as belonging to two student groups who were “hazing each other on social media.”

The district said an investigation revealed that the posts were made in reference to an upcoming football game.

The associated accounts were reported to authorities and will be monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety, UCISD said.

It is unclear whether Uvalde High School’s varsity football game against Crystal City will take place on Friday.

UCISD has yet to comment on the cancellation of Thursday’s games.

“Parents and caregivers are encouraged to discuss the impact and possible consequences of these types of disturbing and inappropriate social media posts,” UCISD said in its social post.

