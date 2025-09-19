Search for suspect underway after murder in Karnes County, sheriff’s office says

RUNGE, Texas – The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into a murder on Thursday night, according to Sheriff Steven Bailey.

In a social media post, Bailey said deputies and first responders were dispatched on a shooting call just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Leckie Street, which is located in Runge.

When they arrived, the sheriff said they administered first aid to the victim, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey identified the victim as Michelle Jannsen. Jannsen’s age, cause and manner of death are still unknown.

According to Bailey, deputies believe the unidentified suspect fled before they arrived at the home.

The sheriff’s office, who collected unspecified evidence at the scene, said its investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Jannsen’s death is asked to contact KCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at (830)-780-3931.

