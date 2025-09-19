Authorities ID teen driver fatally shot before crashing in Northeast Side neighborhood

Sheriff's investigators say they found a gun outside this home. They also believe the upstairs windows may have been shattered by gunfire, possibly from someone inside shooting out at the victim.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a teen driver who was shot and killed before crashing his car in a northeast Bexar County neighborhood.

Arthur Thomas Jr., 16, died from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Steep Valley, not far from FM 78 and Walzem Road.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbor gives details on how he jumped into action after crash

Johnny Garcia with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived in the neighborhood about three minutes after getting a call about a car crash around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, he said they found out a neighbor had pulled Thomas from the car, which had crashed into a parked vehicle. He said they realized Thomas, who was dead, had suffered two gunshot wounds to the left side of his upper body.

Later, investigators determined Thomas had been wounded a few doors down from where he crashed.

Garcia said a home at the scene had several windows apparently shattered by gunfire, possibly caused by someone firing from inside the home.

“The gunshot victim and some of the folks that live in that residence had some sort of feud,” Garcia said.

Of the nearly half dozen people who were taken away in handcuffs Tuesday, Garcia said all had been released.

He also said Thomas was in a car that had been reported stolen late Monday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or send an email to bcsotips@bexar.org.

Read also: