Port San Antonio adds $20 billion to Texas economy, comptroller says

SAN ANTONIO – A new economic report shows that Port San Antonio brought in $20 billion to the Texas economy last year.

Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock, the state’s chief financial officer, visited San Antonio on Wednesday to highlight the strength of Port SA and the state’s economy.

Port San Antonio is a trade and education hub, providing nearly 18,000 jobs in cybersecurity, aircraft manufacturing and engineering. Directly and indirectly, the port is responsible for the employment of 83,766 people.

Made up of 1900 acres on the West Side, Port SA has several office buildings, tech labs, manufacturing plants and an innovation center with an arena.

The port is home to Boeing’s military aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, one of the largest in the world.

It is also home to StandardAero, which also provides maintenance, repair and overhaul to military and commercial aircraft.

Comptroller Hancock said the strength of Port SA has helped everyday Texans.

“The average income increased in the state of Texas,” Hancock said, “it has outpaced the rest of the country.”

“Not only are jobs available here,” Hancock continued, “but high-paying jobs.”

