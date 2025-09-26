Inspection finds roaches on walls, employees had unwashed hands at San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Roaches were found crawling along the walls and employees were not washing their hands when inspectors visited a Mexican restaurant last month, according to a Metro Health inspection.

Taqueria El Charro De Jalisco #5

When inspectors stopped by the Mexican restaurant at 1431 Pleasanton Road in August, they found several serious health code issues.

Employees at Taqueria El Charro De Jalisco #5 did not want to talk about any of the 18 violations.

Among the other issues noted in the Aug. 26 report:

Chemicals stored next to food

Uncovered container of tortilla chips stored near the floor

Food did not have prep dates marked

Uncovered sugar and spices next to dish soap

KSAT attempted to speak with a restaurant employee, who did not want to be on camera.

“Will you answer the questions?” KSAT asked.

“Not right now,” the employee responded.

After KSAT walked out of the restaurant, another employee, who identified himself as Carlos, confronted them.

KSAT again attempted to get answers regarding the restaurant’s health code violations.

Carlos said that all the issues noted in the inspection had been fixed.

He defended its 79 score, saying that if the issues were really bad, health inspectors would have shut the restaurant down.

Sonic Drive-In

Health inspectors issued 11 demerits when they visited the fast-food restaurant at 4318 Vance Jackson Road on Aug. 25.

The Sonic Drive-In location earned an 84 after inspectors noted the employees handling food did not have the certification to do so. There was also no certified food manager present, which health rules indicate is required while the restaurant is open.

“Everyone is certified to hand food here in the location,” a supervisor told KSAT.

KSAT asked about an issue inspectors noted with the walk-in cooler, which was nearly 10 degrees warmer than it should have been.

“Things like cheese and milk were thrown away,” KSAT told the supervisor. “People come here all the time to get milkshakes. Is this a safe place to get milkshakes?”

“Of course it’s safe,” the supervisor said.

Here are some other violations inspectors found:

Grease and grime accumulated on the wheels of the fryer

Food debris in compartments of the cold hold unit

Soiled plumbing fixtures under the ice machine

No food handler certifications on-site

Other scores from the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30:

Brevity Coffee Co. - 100

142 Saint Cloud

Domino’s Pizza #6702 - 100

3255 Harry Wurzbach Road

Chachi’s Chucherias - 100

2103 Palo Alto Road

Bakudan Ramen - 100

22506 U.S. 281 North, Suite #106

Chagos Taqueria- 100

11827 Perrin Beitel

Chick-fil-A #5139 - 99

18120 U.S. 281 North

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen - 98

2815 North Loop 1604 East, Suite #106

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

