Sweet Serenity coffee shop continues thriving mission of serving those with addiction

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The nonprofit, donation-based restaurant Comfort Café has officially opened its coffee shop, located just a short distance down the sidewalk on the same property.

Sweet Serenity, located at 6812 Bandera Road, Suite #119 in Leon Valley, has been thriving for two months with the same format as Comfort Café.

All money donated for service will go directly to the Serenity Star Recovery program, which helps people struggling with alcohol and drug abuse.

One of their volunteers, who did have an addiction to alcohol and drugs, is now clean and has been working as the organization’s head baker.

Jameson Badoy was connected with Serenity Star Recovery. After a couple of relapses, he said he came to a point in his life where he cut drugs and alcohol cold turkey.

Badoy has spent the past few years doing what he loves: baking and sharing his story to inspire others who may be struggling.

Badoy has also been involved as Comfort Café took on the Sweet Serenity project.

He said the project is symbolic of his life in a way.

“The darkness is part of this story, and it is a part of me,” Badoy said. “It takes work to get these spots while also focusing on the light in all of this and what we are doing here. Now, more than ever, people need that love and light, and they can come in here for a safe place. Sweet Serenity (and) Comfort Café are safe spaces. It’s beautiful.”

Sweet Serenity is open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.

