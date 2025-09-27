Driver dies after crash on Hwy 281 near Loop 1604; medical episode suspected

A driver was pronounced dead after crashing on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, on the Highway 281 access road near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police it appeared the driver suffered a medical episode.

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead after police say he may have suffered a medical episode and crashed on the North Side.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states the driver was traveling in a blue Volvo northbound on the Highway 281 access road near Loop 1604 when he lost control at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Recommended Videos

He struck traffic signs on a concrete island before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection, police said.

He was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told police it appeared the driver suffered a medical episode, causing the crash.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Read also: