‘Like no one was listening’: Family says SAPD arrested wrong woman during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A family says the San Antonio Police Department arrested the wrong woman during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a Bexar County official walked Mary Ramos, 63, out of jail and her charges were dismissed after about seven days.

Her daughter and son, Leonor Idrogo and John Sandoval, helped to get her out after they said she was wrongfully arrested.

“I was really, really stressed, crying, hurt,” Idrogo said. “I felt like no one was listening.”

It started when an SAPD officer pull Ramos over. When they ran her information, a warrant for her arrest came up.

KSAT obtained a copy of the warrant. The name on it says “Mary Idrogo,” a name that Ramos went by during a previous marriage.

“I was married and I was under Idrogo,” Ramos said. “When I got divorced, I went back to my maiden name, which is Ramos.”

Ramos said her current legal name is Ramos. Her family showed KSAT her Texas driver’s license that also says “Ramos.”

KSAT also obtained a copy of the police report number included in the warrant and requested a copy. The suspect listed on the SAPD report is “Rosalinda Reynosa.”

When KSAT contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office about the conflicting names, BCSO said Rosalinda Reynosa is another alias for Mary Ramos. However, when KSAT asked Ramos if she has ever gone by that name, Ramos said “never.”

“I couldn’t get bonded out because I wasn’t (jailed) under my name,” Ramos said.

Eventually, Ramos’ family was able to bond her out of jail using her jailing identification number. Shortly after though, Ramos’ son got a call from a captain that he’ll never forget.

“He reached back out 30 minutes after (we posted her bond) and he told me that the case was being dismissed,” Sandoval said.

BCSO told KSAT to reach out to SAPD for updates on the case, but Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar answered questions in an interview about the situation on Friday.

“In an abundance of caution, what our captain did was he contacted the court, had the case dismissed, and then she was walked out,” Salazar said.

KSAT reached out to SAPD by email.

“We were recently made aware of this incident and are looking into the matter.” The SAPD Public Information Office said in a statement. “We will share more information as it becomes available.”

Salazar also said that this is up to SAPD to finalize.

“Now it’s going to be up to the initial arresting agency, I believe it’s the San Antonio Police Department in this case, they’ll have to go back and do some homework on the case and verify what information they have and if they do file that appropriate charge later and on the right person,” Salazar said.

