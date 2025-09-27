San Antonio couple marries in hospital room ahead of open-heart surgery

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple exchanged vows inside of a hospital room after the groom was informed he would have to go through an unexpected open-heart surgery.

Lee Tallier and Laura Elliot held their wedding ceremony Thursday at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

The couple was originally scheduled to exchange vows two weeks later, a news release said, but moved the ceremony so they could be married prior to Tallier’s surgery.

“I got to marry the love of my life,” Elliot said, “and with his surgery coming so soon, it just made sense to do it today.”

Tallier’s best friend officiated the wedding, and his children served as the witnesses of the union.

The couple first met at the San Antonio Zoo, a hospital spokesperson told KSAT 12.

When the hospital learned about the couple’s intent to marry before surgery, the spokesperson said its staff rallied together to make the day meaningful.

“Moments like these remind us that a hospital is not only a place of healing, but also of humanity,” said Catalina Garibay, the hospital’s director of telemetry. “It was an honor for our team to help make this wedding possible for such a sweet couple.”

Tallier is scheduled to undergo surgery early next week, and a spokesperson said he is doing well.

