Trinity University establishes new school of arts and humanities with $25 million donation

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University announced the creation of the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities from a $25 million donation from Alvarez’s family.

One of the largest donations in the university’s history, the investment will establish new scholarships and fund undergraduate research, internships and global studies.

Recommended Videos

The university’s department page says the new school merges history, culture and innovation across majors like art history, architectural studies and linguistics.

Carlos Alvarez was the founder of the San Antonio-based beer distributer The Gambrinus Company.

Before his death in 2024, he helped establish Trinity’s Mexico, the Americas and Spain (MAS) Program for study abroad opportunities.

His daughter Malú Alvarez said, “It is very meaningful for my mother and our family to honor my father’s legacy in expanding access to education and his belief in the transformative power of the liberal arts.”

In 2022, the university built Dicke Hall as a physical home for Undergraduate Research in the Arts & Humanities (URAH). According to a news release, the Alvarez family chose to turn that infrastructure into the space for the new school.

The school is a lead gift for “Our Time: The Campaign for Trinity University,” a push to advance access to education and create new learning opportunities.

In an email to KSAT, Trinity’s Public Relations Manager said, “At a time when many schools are being forced to cut back on such programs, this investment underscores their enduring importance in preparing students to meet today’s challenges with perspective and resilience.”

Read also: