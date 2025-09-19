Trinity University Press to close in December 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University Press — a book publisher affiliated with the campus — will close in December 2026, according to a statement obtained by KSAT.

In a statement sent to Trinity University staff, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Megan Mustain said the costs to operate the publisher “have become unsustainable” due to investments the university has made for its educational mission.

“While profit has never been our aim, the costs of production and promotion have increasingly outpaced revenues, and the university’s subsidy for press operations has been growing year over year despite diligent efforts to contain expenses,” Mustain said.

The publisher is currently in the midst of a 16-month process to sunset operations.

Trinity University Press has halted the acquisition of new projects to allow staff to focus on current efforts and assist authors in transitioning to different publishers, Mustain stated.

For over 50 years, Trinity University Press has published over 225 titles and has hosted thousands of events, according to its website. They released stories about nature, architecture, social injustice and Texas culture, among other topics.

Throughout its history, the publisher has received multiple awards and several accolades from around the world, its website states.

