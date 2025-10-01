Eagle Pass ISD student charged with making alleged terroristic threat, district says

EAGLE PASS, Texas – An Eagle Pass Independent School District student was charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat to an elementary school, according to the district’s police department.

In an email to KSAT on Wednesday, a district official confirmed the student, a minor, faces charges after making the threat.

The student allegedly sent a text message to a classmate on Monday warning of a potential school shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Eagle Pass News Leader, the city’s bilingual newspaper.

The post notes the threat happened at Juan N. Seguín Elementary; however, it is not immediately clear if the student attended the school.

School officials secured the campus, called law enforcement and notified parents.

Eagle Pass ISD Police located the student and took him into custody. Criminal charges were later filed, the district said.

The student was removed from the campus and placed into a juvenile detention facility in Del Rio.

The City of Eagle Pass is still reeling from a weekend shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, which left two people dead and five others injured.

