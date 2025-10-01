East Central High School student detained after unloaded pistol found in backpack, district says

SAN ANTONIO – An East Central High School student was detained after an unloaded pistol was found in their backpack, the district said in a letter to parents.

According to East Central Independent School District, the school entered a “Hold Alert” around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus.

Administration and East Central police searched a student and recovered an unloaded pistol in their backpack, the district said.

“No students were directly threatened,” the district said. “The student was detained and removed from campus without incident.”

Students and staff were not threatened at any time, the district said. The “Hold Alert” was lifted at 11:50 a.m.

The district said it will continue to follow the legal process for the student involved.

“The student will face punishment according to both the Education Code and applicable law enforcement regulations,” the district said. “As always, we ask our community to remain vigilant—if you see something, say something.”

