Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to announce public safety initiative combating violent crimes

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media following a bill signing as Texas senators debate a bill on a redrawn U.S. congressional map during a special session in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to host a press conference on Wednesday about a new public safety initiative aimed at combating violent crimes.

KSAT will livestream the press conference at 2 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

Wednesday’s public safety initiative announcement comes after Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to strengthen security around places of worship.

An attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday killed four people and left eight more wounded.

Also, this past weekend, a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass killed two people and injured five others.

>> What we know about the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino that killed 2, injured 5 in Eagle Pass

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting in Eagle Pass.

Earlier this year, in June, Abbott signed into law a bail reform package aimed at tightening pretrial release rules and keeping violent offenders in jail. Most of the new laws took effect Sept. 1.

It’s unclear, however, what Abbott’s public safety initiative specifically entails in terms of combating violent crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also