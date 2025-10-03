Retired speech therapist who worked with kids sentenced for possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Lynn Wayne Morren, a retired speech therapist who had worked with children, was sentenced Thursday in Bexar County’s 187th District Court.

An investigation began when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children generated multiple reports indicating Morren, 69, was searching for child pornography online, the release said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Morren’s home and seized devices that contained hundreds of illegal images. Many of those images were of children younger than 10 years old, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The exploitation of children is a tragic reality we confront every day. While these vile acts are something no one should ever endure, they do not define the children who are harmed,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “Survivors are so much more than the trauma they have experienced—and far more powerful. Today’s sentence is a reminder that terrible acts are met with serious consequences. May the children impacted find strength, healing, and the ability to persevere.”

