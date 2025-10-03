University Health’s new clinic focuses on preventing amputations linked to diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – A new clinic at University Health aims to prevent amputations that are linked to diabetes, which has been a growing concern in South Texas.

The new Limb Salvage Clinic at University Health’s Texas Diabetes Institute is expected to bring individualized care to patients with the highest risks for loss of mobility and health.

In Bexar County, about 15% of adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to a University Health news release.

“That’s higher than the state average of about 12% and the U.S. average of just over 11%,” the release states.

In the Rio Grande Valley, diabetes is even more profound, rising to 30%.

Dr. Michael Sobolevsky, a podiatry doctor at the Texas Diabetes Institute, calls South Texas the “diabetic foot capital of the world,” according to the release.

“The relationship between diabetes and vascular complications, and the devastating effect that amputations have on individuals and families, make this multispecialty center an urgent necessity for Bexar County and South Texas,” the release states.

High blood sugar in patients with diabetes can reduce blood flow to the legs and feet, which can lead to infections and tissue damage.

“Reduced sensation in the legs may make it difficult to detect wounds until they become severe,” according to the release. “The condition can impair the healing of foot ulcers, which can quickly become life-threatening and may require amputation to rid the body of the infection.”

The new clinic’s goal is to provide “holistic care” to patients with diabetes and vascular disease to detect and treat limb-threatening conditions or to address overall cardiovascular risk.

“We are assembling some of the best clinicians in the country to attack an enormous medical need in South Texas,” said Dr. Anand Prasad, the founding director of the University Health Cardiovascular Center and the Limb Salvage Clinic. “We’ll have access to the best technology and resources for our patients.”

