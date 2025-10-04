Tejano star David Lee Garza hospitalized in San Antonio

David Lee Garza performs during a show as part of the 'Nortex Festival 2023' at Estadio Mobil Super on October 7, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano star David Lee Garza was hospitalized in San Antonio on Friday.

Garza was admitted to a hospital due to shortness of breath and fatigue, his management announced in a news release posted to Facebook.

Recommended Videos

The musician is under observation after doctors determined he had fluid buildup in his lungs, according to Joey Rodriguez, Garza’s manager and representative.

Garza will remain hospitalized over the weekend as a precautionary measure, according to the release.

As a result, scheduled performances for this week with his band, David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales, have been canceled. The band was set to perform at the L.I.F.E. Fall Fest in Laredo on Saturday.

“David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales sincerely apologize to all our fans who were looking forward to seeing us this weekend,” the band said in a joint statement. “We ask that you keep David in your prayers as he rests and recovers. We look forward to being on stage with him very soon.”

Garza, known as “The Godfather of Tejano music,” is a Latin Grammy award-winning artist in a career spanning more than four decades.

David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales’ latest single, “Atormentando,” was released earlier this year. The band is also set to release a new album later this year.

Read also: