Tejano singer Roberto Pulido hospitalized with broken ribs after fall

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 22: Roberto Pulido performs at Pachanga Latino Music Festival at Fiesta Gardens on May 22, 2010 in Austin, Texas.

Tejano singer Roberto Pulido was hospitalized with five broken ribs after a fall, according to a Facebook post from his son, Bobby Pulido.

“My dad fell while getting into his truck. ... He’s in a lot of pain, but stable,” Bobby Pulido wrote.

Recommended Videos

Bobby Pulido said his father would not be able to perform with him at his scheduled Sept. 27 show in Fort Myers, Florida, part of his 2025 “Por La Puerta Grande” tour.

In a separate post, Roberto Pulido’s management said the musician is focused on healing.

“Thankfully, Roberto Pulido is stable after a fall he had where he fractured 5 ribs,” the post said. “He will need time to rest and recover, but he is doing well.”

Roberto “El Primo” Pulido’s career spans decades, including the hit songs “Obsesión” and “Te Vi Partir.”

Read also: