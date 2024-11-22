Tejano star Bobby Pulido announces farewell tour, plans to pursue public office

FILE PHOTO - Bobby Pulido performs on Day 1 of the People en Espanol 2013 festival at the Alamodome, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, in San Antonio. (Photo by J. Michael Short /Invision/AP)

EDINBURG, Texas – Tejano music star Bobby Pulido has announced his farewell tour, marking the end of an illustrious music career that spans decades.

The announcement, made via a heartfelt statement, reflects a major shift in Pulido’s aspirations as he prepares for a new chapter in public service.

“All good things must come to an end,” Pulido began. “Today, I’m announcing my farewell tour for next year. It’s not a decision that I have hastily made. I’ve given it a lot of thought.”

Pulido, who rose to fame with hits like “Desvelado,” shared that his life feels as though it has come full circle.

The Rio Grande Valley native revealed a long-standing passion for public service that traces back to his youth.

During high school, he participated in the prestigious Texas Boys State program and later studied political science, cultivating dreams of making a difference in his community.

In 2026, Pulido plans to run for public office, though details about his candidacy remain under wraps.

“At this time, I cannot mention what I’ll be running for or any details,” Pulido said. “People are exhausted from a grueling political season. In due time, everyone will know what I stand for and in what capacity I’d like to serve.”

Pulido expressed gratitude to the fans who have supported his music career, emphasizing how pivotal they have been to his journey.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people that have supported me all of these years,” Pulido concluded.