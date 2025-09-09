San Antonio Tejano artist Ram Herrera reveals Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis

San Antonio Tejano artist Ram Herrera announced in a social media video he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

In a Facebook video on Tuesday, Herrera revealed his diagnosis, which he described as “scary but treatable.”

Herrera went on to thank everyone who has supported, prayed and offered him well-wishes, adding he has confidence in his doctors to recover.

“As of now, we are going to let the doctors take care of everything,” Herrera said in the video posted early Tuesday morning. “I have total faith in them.”

🙏 Thank you all for your prayers, love, and support. With God’s strength and in the name of Jesse, I will beat this cancer. 💪 My prayers are with you too—may God heal us all from whatever battles we face. I love you all. 🌹 ~ Ram For all the men over age 50, please go get your check up. #FaithOverFear #FightingCancer #GodIsInControl #PrayerWarriors #BeatCancer #rlh #stage4cancer #prostatecancer Posted by Ram Herrera's Fan Page on Monday, September 8, 2025

To finish the video, Herrera urged people to get an early screening to prevent prostate and colon cancer, saying his recommendation was for men between 40 and 60 years old to get checked.

Herrera is a Grammy-nominated artist who recently celebrated 45 years in the music industry.

Some of his most popular songs include “Amor Quierdo,” “Ahora Dile” and “Rosas Para Una Rosa.”

