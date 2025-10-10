Photos: Couple’s Ingram home sees major repairs after devastating July floods

INGRAM, Texas – As recovery efforts in the Hill Country continue following July’s deadly and destructive floods, homeowners dealing with repairs are seeing progress.

Back in August, KSAT introduced you to Mike and Brenda Trolinger.

The couple barely made it out of their Ingram home as floodwaters rose on July 4.

It left a muddy mess and a trail of destruction that forced the Trolingers to rebuild their home from the ground up.

Kerrville Design Build, the construction company in charge of the Trolingers’ home repairs, told KSAT the foundation, flooring and cabinetry had to be fixed or replaced.

Months later, progress is being made in the Trolingers’ home. Its foundation has been repaired, and Kerrville Design Build has made structural changes.

This photo shows progress made at the Ingram, Texas, home of Mike and Brenda Trolinger. Their home was damaged in the Fourth of July floods. (Kerrville Design Build)

“They had to redo our bathroom, and then the parent beam in the bedroom...and...they did our stairs that go up to the loft outside. So, that’s going to be a lot nicer,” Brenda Trolinger said.

She said she is “so very grateful” for all the help she’s received.

Kerrville Design Build has been making repairs at cost, and Trolinger said a nonprofit organization is also paying for some of the renovations.

“With the financial aid that we have received, we’ll be able to buy the items that we need and refurnish it, and replace some of our personal things that we’ve lost...appliances,” Brenda Trolinger said.

Back in August, Brenda Trolinger told KSAT she hoped the renovations would be done in time for the holidays.

Although that doesn’t seem likely now, Brenda Trolinger said she’s happy to adjust her plans.

“We’ll just have a celebration when we get there ... no matter what it is, we will make up our own holiday if we have to ... we’ve made peace with it and we’re okay,” she said.

This photo shows progress made at the Ingram, Texas, home of Mike and Brenda Trolinger. Their home was damaged in the Fourth of July floods. (Kerrville Design Build)

This photo shows progress made at the Ingram, Texas, home of Mike and Brenda Trolinger. Their home was damaged in the Fourth of July floods. (Kerrville Design Build)

This photo shows progress made at the Ingram, Texas, home of Mike and Brenda Trolinger. Their home was damaged in the Fourth of July floods. (Kerrville Design Build)

This photo shows progress made at the Ingram, Texas, home of Mike and Brenda Trolinger. Their home was damaged in the Fourth of July floods. (Kerrville Design Build)