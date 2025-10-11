Skip to main content
Local News

Man shot during argument at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Police are searching for the shooter and others connected to the shooting

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Acme Road.

Police said that the man was in the courtyard area of the complex when a group of individuals arrived, and an argument ensued.

An unknown person began shooting, striking the man, according to an SAPD preliminary report. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter and others fled the scene and have not been found, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

