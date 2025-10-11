Man shot during argument at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Acme Road.

Police said that the man was in the courtyard area of the complex when a group of individuals arrived, and an argument ensued.

An unknown person began shooting, striking the man, according to an SAPD preliminary report. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter and others fled the scene and have not been found, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

