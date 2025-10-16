19-year-old man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile female, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it has arrested a 19-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female, according to a news release.

Miguel Leos was taken into custody on Wednesday and subsequently charged with aggravated sexual assault, court records indicate.

Recommended Videos

Leos was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The female had reported that Leos allegedly sexually assaulted her, the department said. Investigators believe the offense occurred on Oct. 6.

Police said they have reason to believe that there could be additional victims of Leos.

The release states to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 with information about Leos or if you believe you’re a victim.

KSAT has requested Leos’ arrest affidavit to obtain further details on the charge.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT