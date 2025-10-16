Prosecution, defense continues grilling of SAPD officer in Day 5 of Melissa Perez murder case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer is set to begin his third full day on the stand on Thursday. The prosecution and defense are expected to resume peppering him with questions.

Jesus Rojas, who has not been charged with any crime, was the third witness called to testify on Monday in the trial of three former SAPD officers’ trial in the 2023 killing of Melissa Perez.

Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos were each charged in connection with Perez’s death during a mental health call at the apartment.

The department has since terminated all three officers from the force.

Rojas was also the lone witness who spoke to the court for a combined eight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, per KSAT's count.

Rojas was also the lone witness who spoke to the court for a combined eight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, per KSAT’s count.

Background

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment, where SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death.

All three charged will be tried together, which will make for a packed courtroom.

Former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Meredith Chacon said the plan to try all three together means each defense team has agreed on some kind of joint strategy.

“It indicates a sharing of resources, and they’re all working together on this defense,” Chacon said.

Each defendant has their own team of lawyers:

Alfred Flores is represented by Thom Nisbet, Christian Neumann and David Christian.

Eleazar Alejandro is represented by Ben Sifuentes and Mario Del Prado, a former division chief in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Villalobos is represented by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood and his law partners Jay Norton, Jason Goss and Patrick Ballantyne.

As for the state, prosecutors include Felony Criminal Trial Division Chief David Lunan and Daryl Harris.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th Criminal District Court.

On Wednesday, ahead of jury selection, a pretrial hearing became heated as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial. Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the proceedings.

Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Rangel has yet to rule on those motions.

If convicted, Flores and Alejandro each face up to life in prison. Villalobos, who is facing an aggravated assault by a public servant charge, also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

