Former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela to run for state representative

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former Bexar County constable who was at the center of numerous KSAT investigations is running for state representative.

Former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela Michelle Barrientes Vela told KSAT she is running as a Democrat in District 125.

House District 125 covers parts of west and northwest San Antonio and Bexar County. The seat is currently held by state Rep. Ray Lopez, who is retiring in 2026.

Texas House District 125 (Texas Tribune)

Barrientes Vela was formally acquitted of criminal charges in February after the state’s highest criminal appeals court declined to review a lower court’s decision to overturn her convictions last year.

The Eighth Court of Appeals, in El Paso, overturned Barrientes Vela’s felony convictions of tampering with records in October 2024.

In 2022, a Bexar County jury convicted Barrientes Vela of altering security payment logs for Rodriguez Park. In January 2023, she was sentenced to five years of probation, 90 days in jail and 600 hours of community service.

She also made an unsuccessful run for Bexar County sheriff in 2020.

The primary takes place in March.

