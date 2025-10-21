Schertz police search for 19-year-old man

Zacharias Stallings was last seen on Oct. 18, 2025.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday evening.

Zacharias Stallings was reported missing in the 5200 block of Nature Path in the Parkland neighborhood in Schertz, according to police.

Stallings is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Police said he has a medical condition.

Neighbors with security cameras are asked to check their footage for signs of Stallings between 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 210-619-1200.