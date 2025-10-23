19-year-old man found dead in field, Schertz police say

Zacharias Stallings was last seen on Oct. 18, 2025.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police officers said they have found the body of a 19-year-old man who was reported missing late last week.

Zacharias Stallings was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 5200 block of Nature Path, which is located in the Parkland neighborhood.

Officers found Stallings, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, in a field at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Schwab Road.

Authorities said Stallings was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Schertz police said its investigation is ongoing.

