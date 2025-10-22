Denver Heights residents discuss public safety concerns with city officials

SAN ANTONIO – Denver Heights residents met with the City of San Antonio’s Integrated Community Safety Office (ICSO) on Tuesday to discuss public safety concerns in their neighborhood.

City officials say the top 911 calls in Denver Heights are hang-up calls, requests for an officer to patrol by or general disturbance calls.

Residents at Tuesday’s meeting said the main issues they see in their community are loose and dangerous dogs on the streets. They also voiced concerns about officers’ response times to calls and sidewalk repairs.

Maria Vargas, the director of ICSO, said the meetings are helpful for her team to hear residents’ concerns and compare with the city’s data.

“You would expect what they tell me here, what their No. 1 (concern) should match the No. 1 in the call data ... but what we saw today was different,” Vargas said.

Vargas said dangerous dog calls were ranked lower on the list of calls for service in Denver Heights.

“This helps us to say, like they communicated, people don’t call about stray dogs anymore, and so the city should try to encourage residents to make those calls and try to explain how they are taken care of back at 311 or with Animal Care Services,” Vargas said.

Good Neighbor engagement events are hosted by ICSO throughout San Antonio to connect with the community.

The next meeting in Denver Heights will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. City officials plan to host more meetings in different communities throughout the year.

