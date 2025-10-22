Off-duty Hays County sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with public intoxication in Kyle

KYLE, Texas – A Hays County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.

Victor Guajardo was arrested by the Kyle Police Department in the 100 block of Kennicott Drive in Kyle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Recommended Videos

Guajardo is assigned to the patrol division and was off duty at the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct the internal administrative investigation concurrently with the criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: